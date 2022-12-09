Marico to acquire Vietnam’s Beauty X1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 10:57 PM IST
Marico, the maker of Saffola cooking oil and Parachute oil, will buy the Vietnamese company through its unit, Marico South-East Asia Corp.
Marico, the maker of Saffola cooking oil and Parachute oil, will buy the Vietnamese company through its unit, Marico South-East Asia Corp.
NEW DELHI : Marico Ltd on Friday said it has agreed to acquire Vietnam’s Beauty X Corp., the owner of women’s personal care brands Purité de Prôvence and Ôliv, for ₹172 crore.