Marico to invest in more D2C brands; food, digital in focus
- Company has set a target to reach ₹450-500 crore revenue in FY24 for its digital-first portfolio
- Marico has already invested in firms such as Beardo, and skin and hair care brand Just Herbs
NEW DELHI : Marico Ltd plans to invest in more direct-to-consumer startups to expand its bouquet of digital-first brands, as the maker of Parachute and Saffola oils hopes to harvest the benefits of scaling up smaller consumer brands.
