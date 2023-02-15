Marico to invest in more D2C brands; food, digital in focus

“We look at spaces where we believe that digital-first has a right to win, and where we are not present and we can’t grow organically. So, we continue to look for portfolios there," Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO, Marico said. “I think we now have an operating model where Marico is a preferred strategic investor in terms of helping founders grow, and ensure that they build good businesses. We will continue to look for these opportunities. And I hope that over the next 12 to 24 months, we add more to this portfolio," Gupta said in an interview.