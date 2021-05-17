NEW DELHI : Packaged consumer goods company Marico Ltd, on Monday, said it has pledged to raise ₹2 crore in collaboration with online donation platform GiveIndia to help hospitals strengthen their healthcare system and provide PPE kits, oxygen generators, and sanitizers to medical facilities.

“Recognizing that medical infrastructure is one of the most crucial needs of the hour, Marico Limited has committed to raising ₹2 crore in collaboration with GiveIndia. The proceeds will be invested in various hospitals to strengthen the healthcare system in this fight against covid-19. For every rupee that is donated by individuals, the organization has pledged to match it in order to achieve its target," the Mumbai-based company said in a statement on Monday.

Given the rise in need for medical equipment, the funds will also be utilized for providing PPE kits, oxygen generators, sanitization stands and other hospital equipment to small hospitals across the country, it added.

Marico Limited has donated sanitizers worth ₹1 crore across various cities to front line professionals, including government organizations, police, hospitals and health staff. “The distribution of these kits has already begun in Tamil Nadu as we continue to expand our reach to include more beneficiaries across multiple states," it added.

More companies to are stepping up efforts towards covid relief measures as India battles a fierce wave of infections. Several large companies, including Amazon, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Zomato, ITC, Deloitte, PepsiCo and others have contributed toward medical facilities and ensuring supplies of oxygen concentrators.

This takes Marico’s contribution towards covid-related efforts to ₹12 crore since the start of the pandemic last year.

