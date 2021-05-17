Marico to raise 2 crore for covid-related medical provisions

“Recognizing that medical infrastructure is one of the most crucial needs of the hour, Marico Limited has committed to raising ₹2 crore in collaboration with GiveIndia. The proceeds will be invested in various hospitals to strengthen the healthcare system in this fight against covid-19. For every rupee that is donated by individuals, the organization has pledged to match it in order to achieve its target," the Mumbai-based company said in a statement on Monday.

