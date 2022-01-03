Marico to report double-digit revenue growth in Q3 but volumes remain flat

“The quarter was characterised by slowing consumption patterns which affected the sector as a whole. This was mainly due to continuing inflation impacting overall disposable incomes as well as rising mobility unleashing some degree of pent-up demand for discretionary goods, services and out-of-home consumption. In the India business, we witnessed similar trends across our categories. Rural demand was also sluggish, albeit optical to an extent, given the high base," it said in a filing to the exchanges.