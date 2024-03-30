Marico's Harsh Mariwala takes a dig at Narayana Murthy's 70 hr-work week remark: ‘Ensure every person is motivated...'
Talking about recruitments and workplace culture, Mariwala said, ‘You have to ensure that every person in the organisation is motivated to work 70 hours, not just say it.’
Harsh Mariwala, founder and chairman of Marico took an indirect dig at NR Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week remark at the Mint India Investment Summit 2024 on Saturday, March 30. Talking about recruitments and workplace culture, Mariwala said, "You have to ensure that every person in the organisation is motivated to work 70 hours, not just say it.''