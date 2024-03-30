Harsh Mariwala, founder and chairman of Marico took an indirect dig at NR Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week remark at the Mint India Investment Summit 2024 on Saturday, March 30. Talking about recruitments and workplace culture, Mariwala said, "You have to ensure that every person in the organisation is motivated to work 70 hours, not just say it.''

Mariwala also said that when recruiting, he prioritizes three aspects: internal drive for success, alignment with our culture, and the ability to identify and resolve key issues. "Three to four years ago, I started focusing on governance. It's not just compliance; it's about creating a culture and values that prioritize organizational interests." said Mariwala.

Talking about his business, Mariwala noted, "In the last five years, the discontinuities that have impacted us are significant. We witnessed the emergence of modern trade, which now contributes 50 per cent of our turnover.''

The remark by the business leader comes after Murthy's 70 hour-work week advice triggered widespread debates on social media, wherein several officials and corporate honchos agreed with the need for increased productivity, while others posed questions about adequate compensation.

Narayana Murthy had in an interview with Infosys's former chief financial officer Mohandas Pai had said that India's workforce would need to increase their productivity in order to compete with countries like Japan and China.

“India's work productivity is one of the lowest in the world. Unless we improve our work productivity, we will not be able to compete with those countries that have made tremendous progress. So, therefore, my request is that our youngsters must say 'this is my country. I'd like to work 70 hours a week," said the Infosys co-founder.

Murthy highlighted that unless India's youth commit to putting more working hours, the country will not struggle to catch up with economies that have seen remarkable progress over the past few decades.

