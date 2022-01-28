Marico’s net profit up 1.6% to  317 cr in Dec quarter

Marico said inflation levels must be closely watched. “We expect an uptick in volumes in the near term, while we maintain a focus on driving penetration and market share gains across our portfolios, expanding distribution, aggressive cost controls, and investing in market development and brand building," it added. It expects a recovery in rural demand due to normal monsoons, a healthy sowing season, and government stimulus. “Despite input cost pressures, we stepped up investments to protect the long-term health of brands, thereby leading to robust market share and penetration gains across our portfolio," said Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO of Marico.

