Marico’s Nihar signs Alia Bhatt as brand ambassador1 min read . Updated: 15 May 2023, 03:09 PM IST
The company said it has, in the past ,had campaigns like ‘Kaale, Ghane, Lambe Baal’ and the aim of this television commercial is to maintain the essence of the brand without reinventing its identity.
New Delhi: Marico’s Nihar hair oil brand has signed Alia Bhatt as the face of its Nihar Naturals category. The company said its campaign ‘Baal Badhenge, Bachche Padhenge’ will have a television commercial.
