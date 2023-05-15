Home/ Companies / News/  Marico’s Nihar signs Alia Bhatt as brand ambassador
New Delhi: Marico’s Nihar hair oil brand has signed Alia Bhatt as the face of its Nihar Naturals category. The company said its campaign ‘Baal Badhenge, Bachche Padhenge’ will have a television commercial.

The ad depicts Bhatt in a school, as a co-curricular mentor helping children prepare for their annual day. She’s fondly addressed as ‘didi’ by her students, who, mesmerised by her hair, recite short couplets as an ode to her.

The company said it has, in the past ,had campaigns like ‘Kaale, Ghane, Lambe Baal’ and the aim of this television commercial is to maintain the essence of the brand without reinventing its identity.

Somasree Bose Awasthi, the FMCG company’s chief marketing officer, said, “We are delighted to welcome her to the family. Bhatt, apart from being multi-talented, is someone who is passionate about the cause of girl child education, perfectly complementing the cause espoused by the brand of making every girl self-reliant. We are confident that the television commercial will strike a chord with women everywhere.“ The ad film has been directed by Abhishek Varman and has been released on television and will also be featured later on digital platforms.

Alia Bhatt said, “Educating the girl child has always been a cause that is close to my heart, and it thrills me to be a part of a brand that is truly working to bring an impactful change in their lives".

Anurag Agnihotri, managing partner at WPP, the company behind the campaign said, “We wrote a script that was a perfect vehicle for Bhatt’s talent. The sweet, simple idea, marrying the brand purpose with its role in hair health and beauty, carries the message in a way that brings a smile to the face."

The domestic advertising industry is demonstrating an 18.1% growth since 2021 with a market size of 85,769 crore, said one report. The sector is expected to grow at a compounded rate of 15.07% to reach 1.13 lakh crore by the end of 2024, said ‘Dentsu India Digital Report 2023’. It said that a heavy skew was towards digital mediums with digital advertising having a market share of more than a third of the entire market size at 29,784 crore, growing at a much faster rate at 39.5% over 2021. It is predicted to reach 51,110 crore, with a compounded growth rate of 31%, by 2024.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
