Marico’s Saffola Fittify signs actor Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassador

Consumer products company Marico Limited’s brand Saffola Fittify has signed actor Janhvi Kapoor as the new face of the brand for its peanut butters and gummies range.
The company has also launched a digital campaign ‘Health ko rakho fit fit fittify’ campaign. Through this, the brand hopes consumers will opt for healthier alternatives.
The campaign film will have the actor as part of the campaign. She will demonstrate how peanut butter has high fibre in it.
Sanjay Mishra, the chief operating officer for India & CEO of new business for the firm said, “We are delighted to welcome Janhvi Kapoor. Being an advocate of fitness and healthy lifestyle, she resonates with its core values. Together, we are optimistic to ignite a revolution of health consciousness for a better, stronger, healthier tomorrow."
Janhvi Kapoor said, “Through this association, I look forward to inspiring more people to lead a healthier lifestyle." The FMCG company also sells products in health, beauty, and wellness segments including brands in categories like hair care, skin care, edible oils, health foods, male grooming.
Fittify, Marico said, has wellness superfoods formulated by nutritionists and offers healthy alternatives. The peanut butter range was launched earlier this year in April. The company, though, does add processed sugars to its products like gummies and peanut butters.
For the second quarter of this fiscal, Marico Limited reported a marginal decline of 3% in its consolidated net profit. Its net profit dipped to ₹301 crore for the quarter versus ₹309 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
According to Avendus Capital, India set to become a $30 billion market opportunity for health food by 2026. Its study,
