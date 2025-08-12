Marico's Saugata Gupta on why kirana shops are a source of competitive edge
MUMBAI : Marico Ltd is focused on accelerating growth, after emerging from last year's intense competition made worse by high commodity prices. To tide over these challenges, the fast-moving consumer goods company (FMCG) bolstered its presence among mom-and-pop stores and streamlined its product line-up to concentrate on fewer, faster-selling items, Saugata Gupta, managing director and chief executive, said in an interview with Mint. Last week, the maker of Parachute coconut oil reported a consolidated revenue from operations of ₹3,259 crore in the June quarter, a 23% year-on-year increase. This was driven by a 9% volume growth in its India business. This growth came despite record high prices of copra, a key raw material for the company. He also emphasized that general trade, or the traditional, independently-owned small kirana shops are a source of competitive edge for Marico and other large legacy FMCG players, and that digital brands won't ever be able to crack this segment. Edited excerpts.