Marie Claire publisher offers a profitable trip back to the Future

The first ingredient is size. Future had been retrenching for years when current Chief Executive Zillah Byng-Thorne took over in 2014. While the early stages of her tenure featured cuts and layoffs, she soon went on an acquisition spree that led revenues to double by 2019. That brought economies of scale into play: Administrative expenses haven’t risen as fast as sales, boosting profit margins. This was already happening a year before the pandemic, even if most of the windfall didn’t filter through because of one-off accounting items.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}