Mark Zuckerberg accelerates Meta's 'AI-native' overhaul with strict AI coding targets for engineers: Report

Mark Zuckerberg is aggressively trying to make Meta an "AI-native" company, and a newly leaked internal document reveals the specific targets set to achieve that vision. As per a report by Business Insider, Meta has set a target for how much of employees' daily coding tasks should be completed using AI tools.

According to the internal document quoted by Business Insider, Meta has collected AI adoption targets from across different organisations for late 2025 and 2026. The document notes that Meta's creation org, which is responsible for building and maintaining core creative experiences, has set a target for the first half of 2026 for 65% of engineers to write more than 75% of their committed code using AI.

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The report notes that committed code is code that is saved and tracked in a project.

Similar expectations are being set across other major departments. Meta's Scalable Machine Learning organisation, which is focused on AI models and infrastructure, has set a target to achieve 50% to 80% AI-assisted code by February 2026.

Meanwhile, the document also lists several company-wide goals for Q4 2025 for the central products division, which includes Messenger, WhatsApp, Facebook, among other major products. The target for this division is for 80% of its mid- to senior-level engineers to adopt general AI tools such as DevMate, Metamate, and Google's Gemini, with a focus on ‘tool adoption’ rather than a certain percentage of code being written by AI.

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The document also notes that 55% of all software engineer code changes should be "Agent-Assisted."

It said that 55% of code changes from software engineers across the central product orgs should be "Agent-Assisted."

Another goal mentioned in the document is for the Scalable ML Team to have 50–80% of code written being ‘AI-assisted’. The report notes that it's not yet clear if the goals listed in the document are also tied to performance reviews.

While reacting to the development in a statement to Business Insider, a Meta spokesperson said, "It's well-known that this is a priority and we're focused on using AI to help employees with their day-to-day work."

The company also noted that Meta's performance programme is focused on rewarding impact from AI tools and not just usage.

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Meta's AI-native company vision: Notably, Zuckerberg's plans for making Meta an ‘AI-native’ company have also been linked to the company using AI bots to write reviews for their colleagues. Another recent report by Business Insider had revealed that the company is planning to give many employees in its Reality Labs division titles like "AI Builder," "AI Pod Lead," or “AI Org Lead.”