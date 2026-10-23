Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta deal explained: What he wanted, what the board opposed and what changed

Mark Zuckerberg’s battle with Meta Platforms’ board of directors over voting control, compensation and a proposed new class of shares ended in a compromise after months of tense negotiations, according to a company filing released on Wednesday.

The dispute exposed the challenges facing the $1.7 trillion technology company as it ramps up spending on artificial intelligence (AI) while trying to preserve its founder-led management structure.

Why did Zuckerberg and Meta’s board clash? The negotiations began late last year when Meta’s management and board concluded that the company would need substantial additional funding to pursue its AI ambitions. Creating a new class of stock emerged as a potential solution, allowing Meta to raise capital, fund acquisitions and compensate employees with shares.

Zuckerberg, who co-founded Facebook in 2004, was on board with the new type of stock in principle, but he didn’t want the new stock, or his own future stock sales, to water down his long-established power to overrule all other shareholders on important decisions at Meta.

The board members balked, arguing that it would be unfair to other shareholders if Zuckerberg could cash out stock while freezing in place his absolute control.

Meta had abandoned a similar proposal in 2017 after shareholders sued to block it.

What did Zuckerberg demand? As negotiations stalled during the summer, Zuckerberg’s representatives repeatedly raised the possibility of a new stock-heavy compensation package, according to the filing. The proposal reportedly bore similarities to the enormous performance-linked packages associated with Elon Musk at Tesla and SpaceX.

Meta’s filings state that Zuckerberg receives an annual salary of $1.

Zuckerberg also cited a proposed one-time wealth tax in California, which voters were due to consider the following month, as a potential reason to sell significant amounts of Meta stock.

He repeatedly raised the possibility of leaving California, where Meta is headquartered. Board members worried that his departure could hurt the company.

“The Board has recognised that a significant portion of the Company’s success has been attributable to Zuckerberg’s leadership, creative vision, and management abilities,” the filing said.

How did the negotiations reach a breaking point? By the beginning of September, the document said, the negotiations reached a breaking point. The three board members who were overseeing negotiations with Zuckerberg discussed what they could do if he refused to budge, the document said, including “resignation from the board.”

Later, Zuckerberg sprung a surprise at a dinner with a larger number of directors. He planned to list his home in Palo Alto, California, for sale four days later, the document said.

Zuckerberg’s disclosure pushed directors to move faster on negotiations over the new stock. By the middle of September, a deal was mostly done.

What did Zuckerberg and Meta agree to?

Under the compromise, Zuckerberg agreed to remain a California resident for eight years, subject to exceptions for unforeseen circumstances or a change in Meta’s headquarters.

He can sell a limited portion of his shares without losing voting power, with greater flexibility to sell additional shares the longer he remains at Meta.

Meta defended the arrangement, saying the new class of stock “will continue the founder-led model that has driven the company’s success since its inception.”

The agreement allows Meta to pursue its funding plans while preserving Zuckerberg’s central role in decision-making.