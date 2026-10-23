Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta deal explained: What he wanted, what the board opposed and what changed

Mark Zuckerberg’s battle with Meta Platforms’ board of directors over voting control, compensation and a proposed new class of shares ended in a compromise after months of tense negotiations, according to a company filing released on Wednesday.

The dispute exposed the challenges facing the $1.7 trillion technology company as it ramps up spending on artificial intelligence (AI) while trying to preserve its founder-led management structure.

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Why did Zuckerberg and Meta’s board clash? The negotiations began late last year when Meta’s management and board concluded that the company would need substantial additional funding to pursue its AI ambitions. Creating a new class of stock emerged as a potential solution, allowing Meta to raise capital, fund acquisitions and compensate employees with shares.

Zuckerberg, who co-founded Facebook in 2004, was on board with the new type of stock in principle, but he didn’t want the new stock, or his own future stock sales, to water down his long-established power to overrule all other shareholders on important decisions at Meta.

The board members balked, arguing that it would be unfair to other shareholders if Zuckerberg could cash out stock while freezing in place his absolute control.

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Meta had abandoned a similar proposal in 2017 after shareholders sued to block it.

What did Zuckerberg demand? As negotiations stalled during the summer, Zuckerberg’s representatives repeatedly raised the possibility of a new stock-heavy compensation package, according to the filing. The proposal reportedly bore similarities to the enormous performance-linked packages associated with Elon Musk at Tesla and SpaceX.

Meta’s filings state that Zuckerberg receives an annual salary of $1.

Zuckerberg also cited a proposed one-time wealth tax in California, which voters were due to consider the following month, as a potential reason to sell significant amounts of Meta stock.

He repeatedly raised the possibility of leaving California, where Meta is headquartered. Board members worried that his departure could hurt the company.

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“The Board has recognised that a significant portion of the Company’s success has been attributable to Zuckerberg’s leadership, creative vision, and management abilities,” the filing said.

How did the negotiations reach a breaking point? By the beginning of September, the document said, the negotiations reached a breaking point. The three board members who were overseeing negotiations with Zuckerberg discussed what they could do if he refused to budge, the document said, including “resignation from the board.”

Later, Zuckerberg sprung a surprise at a dinner with a larger number of directors. He planned to list his home in Palo Alto, California, for sale four days later, the document said.

Zuckerberg’s disclosure pushed directors to move faster on negotiations over the new stock. By the middle of September, a deal was mostly done.

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What did Zuckerberg and Meta agree to?

Under the compromise, Zuckerberg agreed to remain a California resident for eight years, subject to exceptions for unforeseen circumstances or a change in Meta’s headquarters.

He can sell a limited portion of his shares without losing voting power, with greater flexibility to sell additional shares the longer he remains at Meta.

Meta defended the arrangement, saying the new class of stock “will continue the founder-led model that has driven the company’s success since its inception.”

The agreement allows Meta to pursue its funding plans while preserving Zuckerberg’s central role in decision-making.

Unlike most public companies, where creating a new share class would require shareholder approval, Meta’s governance structure gives Zuckerberg sufficient voting control to decide the matter himself.

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About the Author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More ✕ Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect.

She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions.

As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world.

She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad.

Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting.

She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness.

She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance.

Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.