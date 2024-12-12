Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta donates $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund
Dana Mattioli , Rebecca Ballhaus , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 Dec 2024, 02:30 PM IST
- President-elect had blasted the tech tycoon during the presidential campaign, but ties have been improving
Meta Platforms has donated $1 million to president-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural fund, the latest step by CEO Mark Zuckerberg to bolster his once-fraught relationship with the incoming president.
