Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta donates $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund

In recent months, Zuckerberg has shown more willingness to criticize Democrats and praise Republicans. In August, he said in a letter to the Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee that it was improper for the Biden administration to have pressured Facebook to censor Covid-related content in 2021, vowing to reject any such future efforts. He also said he wouldn’t repeat his 2020 election-infrastructure donations because: “My goal is to be neutral and not play a role one way or another—or to even appear to be playing a role."