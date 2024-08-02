Mark Zuckerberg’s new image: Gold chains and Gen-Z curls

As summer arrived, so did another chain—a gold, four-rubied medallion made by New York jeweler Eli Halili. It is inscribed with a Jewish prayer that Zuckerberg says he says to his daughters nightly. Halili said in an interview that several people had contacted him to purchase the necklace, but he had turned them down, as it’s a one-of-a-kind piece that’s “so meaningful" to Zuckerberg. He wouldn’t reveal the cost, though a similar, three-rubied pendant on his website sells for $7,500.