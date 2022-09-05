Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Mark Zuckerberg shows off his combat skills, throws kicks and punches. Watch video

Mark Zuckerberg shows off his combat skills, throws kicks and punches. Watch video

In the video, Zuckerberg is seen training with Wu, also known as The Shadow ahead of his debut on UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) Fight Pas
1 min read . 08:20 PM ISTLivemint

The Meta CEO and Facebook founder recently shared a clip of himself training with MMA fighter Khai Wu, and within hours it went viral.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mark Zuckerberg is known for his business acumen, but he doesn't look shabby with punches and kicks too. The Meta CEO and Facebook founder recently shared a clip of himself training with MMA fighter Khai Wu, and within hours it went viral.

Mark Zuckerberg is known for his business acumen, but he doesn't look shabby with punches and kicks too. The Meta CEO and Facebook founder recently shared a clip of himself training with MMA fighter Khai Wu, and within hours it went viral.

In the video, Zuckerberg is seen training with Wu, also known as "The Shadow" ahead of his debut on UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) Fight Pass -- an American subscription-based video streaming service on combat sports action.

In the video, Zuckerberg is seen training with Wu, also known as "The Shadow" ahead of his debut on UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) Fight Pass -- an American subscription-based video streaming service on combat sports action.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Posting the video on Instagram, Zuckerberg shared, "One of my training partners, Khai Wu, is making his UFC Fight Pass debut tonight. Go get it Khai and looking forward to a great fight!"

Recently in Joe Rogan podcast, this Silicon Valley entrepreneur said how he is motivated by physical activity. “I hate sitting in front of my desk. I feel that if I’m not active I’m just wasting away," he said. “My energy level and mood and how I interact with the world is based on... it’s so physical. I don’t believe we are just brains in a body. Our physical being and actions we take there are as much the experience of being human."

He also explained how kept himself motivated during the pandemic when he spent much of it at his family ranch in Kauai, Hawaii, where he owns a (controversial) 1,500-acre estate and has clashed with locals.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

“I spent a lot of time down in Kauai early on. I got really into surfing and hydrofoiling and I would get up early and go and do that and then be really refreshed for my day of meetings," he said. “That is not something I could do in Palo Alto."

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.