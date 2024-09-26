Meta has unveiled a groundbreaking prototype of holographic augmented reality glasses, showcasing its commitment to artificial intelligence and next-generation computing platforms.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced updates to its virtual reality (VR) headset and Ray-Ban smart glasses, demonstrating its commitment to artificial intelligence (AI) and next-generation computing platforms, per Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed a prototype called Orion, which he described as “the most advanced glasses the world has ever seen."

During the Meta Connect 2024 on September 25, Zuckerberg said these holographic augmented reality (AR) glasses were designed to be lightweight and wireless and feature a unique “wrist-based neural interface" that translates brain signals into digital commands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The technical challenges to make them are insane," Zuckerberg told the audience. While no release date was announced for Orion, Zuckerberg referred to it as a “glimpse of the future," as quoted by Reuters.

The event also showcased updates to Meta's AI system, including voice interaction capabilities featuring celebrity voices. Zuckerberg emphasised the company's vision: “We are trying to build a future that is more open, more accessible, more natural, and more about human connection."

Meta's AI launches Meta introduced new AI features aimed at content creators, allowing them to create AI versions of themselves for fan interactions. The company also demonstrated live translation capabilities using its smart glasses, with Zuckerberg conversing in English while Mexican mixed martial artist Brandon Moreno replied in Spanish, with real-time translation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company announced that its Meta AI now has 500 million users, a figure that industry analyst Jeremy Goldman called “jaw-dropping."

In terms of hardware, Meta unveiled the Quest 3S, a more affordable version of its VR goggles priced at $299, ready to ship on October 15. The company also highlighted the success of its Ray-Ban smart glasses, which Zuckerberg described as “the perfect form factor for AI."

While Meta continues to generate a vast majority of its revenue from advertising, it is heavily investing in AI and emerging computing platforms. However, some industry experts remain sceptical about the mainstream adoption of VR headsets, with Forrester research director Mike Proulx stating, “VR headsets, despite Meta's assertion, will not go mainstream. They're too cumbersome, and people can only tolerate them in short bursts." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}