Mark Zuckerberg's Meta loses $3 billion after Instagram, Facebook global outage, company's share price tumbles
Mark Zuckerberg, founder, chairman and CEO of Meta, lost over USD 2.79 billion in a day to USD 176 billion in his new worth, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index, but he maintained his position as the world’s fourth-richest person.
After a major global outage hit Meta's social media platforms on Tuesday, March 5th, 2024, impacting billions of users, the company lost an estimated $3 billion, according to a report by India Today.