Market capitalisation (m-cap) of nine out of the top 10 most valued companies in India jumped by ₹2.29 lakh crore (or ₹2.29,589.86 crore) over the past week alongside a surge in the benchmark indices, PTI reported on December 1.
Among the top 10 firms, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was the biggest gainer, and IT major Infosys was the sole laggard, it added.
Overall, Reliance Industries (RIL) remains the most valued Indian company, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI), LIC, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever (HUL).
The past week, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 685.68 points or 0.86 per cent and NSE Nifty climbed 223.85 points or 0.93 per cent.
In the first week of December, investors will closely monitor key market triggers, including the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), monthly auto sales, foreign fund outflows, Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions, US bond yields, the US dollar, crude oil prices, global cues, and domestic and global macroeconomic data.
IT major Infosys slipped by ₹18,477.5 crore to ₹7,71,674.33 crore. It was the sole laggard last week, the report said.
(With inputs from PTI)
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.