Business News/ Companies / News/  Market cap of 9 out of top 10 companies surges 2.29 lakh crore, LIC gains big and Infosys sole laggard. Check details

Market cap of 9 out of top 10 companies surges ₹2.29 lakh crore, LIC gains big and Infosys sole laggard. Check details

Livemint , Written By Jocelyn Fernandes

The market capitalisation of nine of India's top 10 valued companies increased by 2.29 lakh crore in a week, driven by rising benchmark indices. LIC emerged as the biggest gainer, while Infosys was the only firm to decline.

The market capitalisation of nine of India's top 10 valued companies increased by 2.29 lakh crore in a week, driven by rising benchmark indices.

Market capitalisation (m-cap) of nine out of the top 10 most valued companies in India jumped by 2.29 lakh crore (or 2.29,589.86 crore) over the past week alongside a surge in the benchmark indices, PTI reported on December 1.

Among the top 10 firms, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was the biggest gainer, and IT major Infosys was the sole laggard, it added.

Overall, Reliance Industries (RIL) remains the most valued Indian company, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI), LIC, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever (HUL).

Market Outlook

The past week, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 685.68 points or 0.86 per cent and NSE Nifty climbed 223.85 points or 0.93 per cent.

In the first week of December, investors will closely monitor key market triggers, including the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), monthly auto sales, foreign fund outflows, Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions, US bond yields, the US dollar, crude oil prices, global cues, and domestic and global macroeconomic data.

Top Gainers

  • LIC's market value skyrocketed by 60,656.72 crore to 6,23,202.02 crore — the most among the top-10 firms.
  • This was followed by HDFC Bank, which jumped 39,513.97 crore, taking its valuation to 13,73,932.11 crore.
  • Conglomerate RIL added 35,860.79 crore, taking its market valuation to 17,48,991.54 crore.
  • Telecom giant Bharti Airtel climbed 32,657.06 crore to 9,26,725.90 crore.

  • Public sector behemoth SBI jumped 20,482 crore to 7,48,775.62 crore.
  • And private lender ICICI Bank went up 15,858.02 crore to 9,17,724.24 crore.
  • HUL rallied 11,947.67 crore to 5,86,516.72 crore.
  • And tech giant TCS rose 10,058.28 crore to 15,46,207.79 crore.
  • Further, ITC saw its mcap up by 2,555.35 crore to 5,96,828.28 crore.

Sole Laggard

IT major Infosys slipped by 18,477.5 crore to 7,71,674.33 crore. It was the sole laggard last week, the report said.

(With inputs from PTI)

