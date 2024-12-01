The market capitalisation of nine of India's top 10 valued companies increased by ₹ 2.29 lakh crore in a week, driven by rising benchmark indices. LIC emerged as the biggest gainer, while Infosys was the only firm to decline.

Market capitalisation (m-cap) of nine out of the top 10 most valued companies in India jumped by ₹2.29 lakh crore (or ₹2.29,589.86 crore) over the past week alongside a surge in the benchmark indices, PTI reported on December 1.

Among the top 10 firms, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was the biggest gainer, and IT major Infosys was the sole laggard, it added.

Overall, Reliance Industries (RIL) remains the most valued Indian company, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI), LIC, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever (HUL).

Market Outlook The past week, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 685.68 points or 0.86 per cent and NSE Nifty climbed 223.85 points or 0.93 per cent.

In the first week of December, investors will closely monitor key market triggers, including the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), monthly auto sales, foreign fund outflows, Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions, US bond yields, the US dollar, crude oil prices, global cues, and domestic and global macroeconomic data.

Top Gainers LIC's market value skyrocketed by ₹ ₹ 60,656.72 crore to ₹ 6,23,202.02 crore — the most among the top-10 firms.

60,656.72 crore to 6,23,202.02 crore — the most among the top-10 firms. This was followed by HDFC Bank, which jumped ₹ 39,513.97 crore, taking its valuation to ₹ 13,73,932.11 crore.

39,513.97 crore, taking its valuation to 13,73,932.11 crore. Conglomerate RIL added ₹ 35,860.79 crore, taking its market valuation to ₹ 17,48,991.54 crore.

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel climbed ₹ 32,657.06 crore to ₹ 9,26,725.90 crore.

Public sector behemoth SBI jumped ₹ 20,482 crore to ₹ 7,48,775.62 crore.

And private lender ICICI Bank went up ₹ 15,858.02 crore to ₹ 9,17,724.24 crore.

15,858.02 crore to 9,17,724.24 crore. HUL rallied ₹ 11,947.67 crore to ₹ 5,86,516.72 crore.

And tech giant TCS rose ₹ 10,058.28 crore to ₹ 15,46,207.79 crore.

10,058.28 crore to 15,46,207.79 crore. Further, ITC saw its mcap up by ₹ 2,555.35 crore to ₹ 5,96,828.28 crore.

Sole Laggard IT major Infosys slipped by ₹18,477.5 crore to ₹7,71,674.33 crore. It was the sole laggard last week, the report said.

(With inputs from PTI)