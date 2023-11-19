Market valuation of top 7 firms surges ₹1.50 lakh crore, big gains by TCS & Infosys
This came amid a generally positive trend in equities. Last week, the BSE benchmark observed a notable jump of 890.05 points or 1.37 percent, reflecting the overall optimistic market sentiment.
The combined market valuation of seven out of the top 10 valued firms witnessed a significant increase of ₹1,50,679.28 crore (or ₹1.50 lakh crore) in the past week, PTI reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message