The combined market valuation of seven out of the top 10 valued firms witnessed a significant increase of ₹1,50,679.28 crore (or ₹1.50 lakh crore) in the past week, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This surge was primarily led by IT giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys, amidst a generally positive trend in equities, it added. Last week, the BSE benchmark observed a notable jump of 890.05 points or 1.37 percent, reflecting the overall optimistic market sentiment.

Gainers and Losers Among the gainers were RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ITC, and Bharti Airtel. However, ICICI Bank, SBI, and Bajaj Finance faced declines in their market valuations.

TCS saw a remarkable increase in valuation, soaring ₹62,148.99 crore to reach ₹12,81,637.63 crore, emerging as the top gainer among the top 10 firms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It was followed by Infosys, which also experienced a robust rally, with its market capitalisation (mcap) surging by ₹28,616.98 crore to ₹5,96,681.75 crore.

Among the other gainers, RIL witnessed a climb of ₹28,111.41 crore in its mcap, reaching ₹15,93,893.03 crore, while HDFC Bank surged by ₹11,136.61 crore to hit ₹11,42,215.81 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similarly, HUL saw a rise of ₹10,032.75 crore, reaching ₹5,94,317.36 crore, and Bharti Airtel advanced by ₹6,828.74 crore to attain ₹5,32,585.63 crore. ITC added ₹3,803.8 crore, bringing its valuation to ₹5,47,808.43 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Declines in Market Valuation Public sector lender State Bank of India witnessed a decline of ₹14,502.5 crore, reaching ₹5,02,589.52 crore in mcap, while ICICI Bank fell by ₹11,308.97 crore to ₹6,46,254.41 crore.

Bajaj Finance also experienced a reduction, diminishing by ₹4,973.68 crore to ₹4,46,169.40 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

