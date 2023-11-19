Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Market valuation of top 7 firms surges 1.50 lakh crore, big gains by TCS & Infosys

Market valuation of top 7 firms surges 1.50 lakh crore, big gains by TCS & Infosys

Livemint ( with inputs from PTI )

This came amid a generally positive trend in equities. Last week, the BSE benchmark observed a notable jump of 890.05 points or 1.37 percent, reflecting the overall optimistic market sentiment.

Among the gainers were RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ITC, and Bharti Airtel. However, ICICI Bank, SBI, and Bajaj Finance faced declines in their market valuations.

The combined market valuation of seven out of the top 10 valued firms witnessed a significant increase of 1,50,679.28 crore (or 1.50 lakh crore) in the past week, PTI reported.

This surge was primarily led by IT giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys, amidst a generally positive trend in equities, it added. Last week, the BSE benchmark observed a notable jump of 890.05 points or 1.37 percent, reflecting the overall optimistic market sentiment.

In terms of the most valued companies, Reliance Industries (RIL), maintained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India (SBI), and Bajaj Finance, in that order.

Gainers and Losers

Among the gainers were RIL, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ITC, and Bharti Airtel. However, ICICI Bank, SBI, and Bajaj Finance faced declines in their market valuations.

TCS saw a remarkable increase in valuation, soaring 62,148.99 crore to reach 12,81,637.63 crore, emerging as the top gainer among the top 10 firms.

It was followed by Infosys, which also experienced a robust rally, with its market capitalisation (mcap) surging by 28,616.98 crore to 5,96,681.75 crore.

Among the other gainers, RIL witnessed a climb of 28,111.41 crore in its mcap, reaching 15,93,893.03 crore, while HDFC Bank surged by 11,136.61 crore to hit 11,42,215.81 crore.

Similarly, HUL saw a rise of 10,032.75 crore, reaching 5,94,317.36 crore, and Bharti Airtel advanced by 6,828.74 crore to attain 5,32,585.63 crore. ITC added 3,803.8 crore, bringing its valuation to 5,47,808.43 crore.

Declines in Market Valuation

Public sector lender State Bank of India witnessed a decline of 14,502.5 crore, reaching 5,02,589.52 crore in mcap, while ICICI Bank fell by 11,308.97 crore to 6,46,254.41 crore.

Bajaj Finance also experienced a reduction, diminishing by 4,973.68 crore to 4,46,169.40 crore.

