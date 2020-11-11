Marketers navigate a tricky moment selling to a divided America

Brands face a daunting challenge in appealing to both red and blue America even as a contentious political campaign season draws to a close, marketing executives said Tuesday.

“How do we figure out how to work across the aisle? This will be true not only for the citizens of this country. It’s true also for businesses," Ann Mukherjee, chairman and chief executive for North America at beverage company Pernod Ricard SA, said during The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Network Summit. “Unity is going to be key. So we cannot be tone-deaf. We have to be thinking about all points of view."

Many marketers may want or feel pressure to take stands during a period of passionate social movements, but would like to avoid some of the contentiousness that has marked the past few years, executives said.

“There’s a deep demand for speaking up on societal issues, whether it’s sustainability, racism, gender equality, but caution on the political side," said Richard Edelman, chief executive of public relations firm Edelman.

Even messages meant to unify people are risky today. Retailer Gap Inc. was called tone-deaf by Twitter users after posting a unity message Thursday while votes were still being counted.

Brands should continue to pick their steps deliberately, said Mark Penn, chairman and chief executive of advertising company MDC Partners Inc. and a former adviser to President Clinton.

“I wouldn’t confuse the Twitter mob with the reality of the fact that most consumers are exhausted. They are looking to create some unity," Mr. Penn said.

Marketers that want to get involved in issues nonetheless would be well-advised to bring in political professionals, Mr. Penn said. “Please run them through people who are experienced at creating messages that don’t create the kind of blowback that you can inadvertently get into no matter how well-meaning you are," he said.

Brands also need to look ahead, said Monique Nelson, chair and chief executive of WPP Group PLC ad agency UniWorld Group Inc., who added that younger voters’ support for President-elect Joe Biden was significant to marketers.

“To future-proof your business, brands need to keep in mind the sentiments of the younger demographic," Ms. Nelson said.

Despite the risks, some brands find themselves among society’s most-trusted institutions during a fraught political moment. Survey data shows that consumers came to trust brands more during the pandemic, as trust in government waned, Mr. Penn said. And brands that used their authority to address societal issues were trusted more than those that didn’t, Mr. Penn said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

