Marketers navigate a tricky moment selling to a divided America

“How do we figure out how to work across the aisle? This will be true not only for the citizens of this country. It’s true also for businesses," Ann Mukherjee, chairman and chief executive for North America at beverage company Pernod Ricard SA, said during The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Network Summit. “Unity is going to be key. So we cannot be tone-deaf. We have to be thinking about all points of view."