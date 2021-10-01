Market intelligence and search platform Alphasense raised $180 million ( ₹1,336.5 crore) in Series C funding round led by Viking Global Investors and the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Cowen Inc, and AllianceBernstein, as well as existing investors joined this round of funding on Friday.

The capital from the latest funding round will be used for product development, content expansion, customer support, and to drive organic growth as well as acquisitions, the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Ola Electric raises $200 mn funding, valuation touches $3 bn

New York-based AlphaSense had raised $50 million in Series B funding in July 2019. This funding round saw participation from Innovation Endeavors, Jim Simons’ Euclidean Capital, Soros Fund Management and Tribeca Venture Partners.

“AlphaSense has emerged as the market intelligence platform and business search engine of choice for global brands such as 3M, SAP, and Siemens. With investment from the world’s leading financial institutions, we are aggressively working towards expanding our India operations," AlphaSense co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Raj Neervannan said.

Also Read: Healthtech startup ConnectedH raises $2.3 mn in seed funding

The AlphaSense CTO said that the company intends to scale the research and development of its platform in the next two years. A huge contributor to this will be the doubling of its innovation hub in Pune and Mumbai, he added.

AlphaSense has majority of S&P 500 companies, all of the largest 20 pharmaceutical companies, and leading companies in wide-ranging industries such as energy, industrials, consumer goods, and technology in its customer base. Headquartered in New York City, AlphaSense employs over 450 people across offices in the US, the UK, Finland and India.

(With agency inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.