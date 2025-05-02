Companies
Choppy markets take toll on pre-IPO deal talks
Mansi Verma , Dipti Sharma 3 min read 02 May 2025, 05:40 AM IST
SummaryInvestors in pre-IPO deals are pushing for lower valuations, higher equity stakes and stronger exit rights on term sheets they offered, experts told Mint.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Turbulence in public markets has muddied another fundraising avenue for unlisted companies: Pre-IPO share sales.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less