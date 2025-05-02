Choppy markets take toll on pre-IPO deal talks

“More than a dozen venture-backed startups in India are currently in various stages of preparing for an IPO. Most—if not all—are choosing to defer rather than cancel their listing plans. The primary reason is compressed valuation multiples," said Iqbal Khan, partner and national corporate lead, JSA Advocates & Solicitors. He said this had resulted in selling shareholders being more open to realistic valuations and structured deals to generate liquidity through partial or full exits.