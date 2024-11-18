Companies
Marks Spencer scales back its home decor business in India
SummaryBritish retailer Marks & Spencer is scaling back its home decor business in India, focusing instead on apparel as part of a broader turnaround strategy. This shift reflects changing consumer preferences and marks a significant strategic pivot for the brand in a competitive market.
British retailer Marks & Spencer is scaling back its home decor business in India, removing home linen, home decor, and dinnerware from store shelves. The retailer is prioritizing core categories like apparel.
