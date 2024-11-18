Marks & Spencer scales back its home decor business in India

“Over the last two years we’ve trialed a focused range of homeware products in a small selection of stores with a wider range available online in India. As we continue to reshape M&S, we are reviewing our home décor offer to ensure we are offering the products our customers want, when and how they want. Customers can continue to purchase homeware through our flagship website marksandspencer.in and marketplaces Ajio and Myntra," according to a statement shared by the retailer.