With consumers spending longer hours at home, demand for home goods has gone up. Retailers such as Ikea, H&M, and now M&S are trying to capitalize on the trend.

“We are very pleased to finally be launching a Homeware edit in India. This is the right time as consumers are spending more time at home and are looking to update their living space. In line with the market trend, for more Home shopping online, and our own omnichannel strategy, we’re introducing this collection across selected stores, our flagship website, AJIO and Myntra," said James Munson, managing director of Marks & Spencer Reliance India.

Marks & Spencer opened its first store in India in 2001, and in April 2008 signed a joint venture with Reliance Retail to form Marks & Spencer Reliance India Pvt Ltd., with 51% stake towards the parent brand Marks & Spencer.

"Having spent a lot of time indoors, consumers are seeking to create their happy space, be in their home office or personal spaces. The pandemic has also made consumers appreciate quality even more as they continue to seek sustainable options that are designed to last long. We are delighted that we will now be able to offer our high-quality homeware and offer them a hand feel of collections via three flagship stores across Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore and our flagship website," said Jamie Fraser, head of buying and merchandising, Marks & Spencer Reliance India.

M&S homeware collection will be available at select M&S stores offline in Delhi, Mumbai & Bangalore in addition to the marksandspencer.in, apart from online marketplaces Myntra.com and Ajio.com, 4 March, 2022 onwards.

The retailer will sell bed and bathroom essentials such as towels and mats. Wellness products such as its Apothecary brand consisting of bath and body items, fragrant diffusers, aroma candles, room sprays and gift sets, apart from dinnerware sets, tea-coffee mugs and platters.

M&S has over 90 stores across 33 cities including Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Amritsar, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi, Baroda, Bhopal, Surat, Kanpur, Hyderabad and Chandigarh.

In 2020 Marks & Spencer launched its flagship e-commerce website in line with its plans to become an omni-channel business.

Earlier this month—Swedish retailer H&M announced plans to start selling home decor, dinnerware, bed linen and furnishings in India in March through its website as well as its online partner Myntra; the retailer will also sell the range via a shop-in-shop format at its existing store in Delhi at a later date.

