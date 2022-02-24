Marks & Spencer to launch home collection in India on 4 March

"Having spent a lot of time indoors, consumers are seeking to create their happy space, be in their home office or personal spaces. The pandemic has also made consumers appreciate quality even more as they continue to seek sustainable options that are designed to last long. We are delighted that we will now be able to offer our high-quality homeware and offer them a hand feel of collections via three flagship stores across Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore and our flagship website," said Jamie Fraser, head of buying and merchandising, Marks & Spencer Reliance India.