Marlboro maker's foray into smoke-free products upends role of big tobacco

The world’s largest cigarette maker was looking at ways of delivering nicotine in a product that reduced the harmful chemicals in smoking, and needed her expertise in navigating the highly regulated pharmaceutical industry. Gilchrist, a cigarette smoker at the time, made the leap in 2006 — to the shock of friends and colleagues — becoming one of the first people from the pharma sector to join Big Tobacco, viewed by many as the enemy of health.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}