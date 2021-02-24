Marriott bets on the ‘bleisure’ lifestyle

Marriott International’s late Chief Executive Officer Arne Sorenson, who died last week, told Forbes in 2019 that he wanted his company to be “as big as possible." His boldest move came back in 2015 when he announced that Marriott would acquire Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, adding brands that appealed to travelers’ interests and values such as design, fashion, youth and productivity. Now Marriott is hoping Mr. Sorenson’s biggest deal can be its savior.