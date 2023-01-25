Marriott brings luxury home & villa rental business to India1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 12:38 PM IST
Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy is a curated collection with an inventory of about one lakh home rentals in about 700 leisure destinations around the world
Marriott International has launched its Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy, a curated collection of whole home rentals in India. This, the company said, is a curated and growing collection with an inventory of about one lakh home rentals in about 700 leisure destinations around the world. in India, the brand is in talks with professional management companies and is looking to launch about 500 units in 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×