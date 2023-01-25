Marriott International has launched its Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy, a curated collection of whole home rentals in India. This, the company said, is a curated and growing collection with an inventory of about one lakh home rentals in about 700 leisure destinations around the world. in India, the brand is in talks with professional management companies and is looking to launch about 500 units in 2023.

These are professionally managed, and fully furnished, luxurious holiday homes with. It said in a statement that India has been a traveller’s paradise and this offers the company an opportunity to push high-end, luxurious rentals, which will range from apartments to multi-bedroom luxury villas with private pools.

Marriott International has a robust plan to tread into the Indian landscape. In the first phase, it will launch rental homes in major tourist locations like Goa, Alibaug, Lonavla, Mahabaleshwar and Kasauli, followed by Khandala, Karjat, Nashik, Pawna, Pune, Ooty, Coorg, Conoor, and Mahabaleshwar in the West and South of India. In the north it will focus on locations like Mussoorie/Dehradun, Nainital, Bhimtal, Kasauli, Shimla, Manali, Srinagar, Rishikesh, Udaipur, Jaipur etc.

This brand was launched in May 2019 to provide the hospitality company’s members with more options when they travel. These homes are listed on Marriott’s award-winning travel program, Marriott Bonvoy.

Jennifer Hsieh – vice president of the brand globally said, “We have been looking at the Indian market for a long time, thanks to the potential it offers in the travel and housing sectors. Luxury private home rentals are the topmost choice for affluent travelers in India given the ease, bespoke experiences and facilities they offer. They have become popular recently as people want to enjoy their travels no holds barred. These are spaces not only for people to spend quality time with their loved ones but also facilitate remote working for professionals. Marriott International works meticulously with selected professional property management groups to craft the ultimate experience."

For this the company uses home management companies which are audited and reviewed by it to meet its standards for regulation, design, and amenities before being shortlisted.