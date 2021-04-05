Marriott CFO sees focus on costs continuing as bookings recover
‘We are always looking for ways to save money,’ said Leeny Oberg
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
‘We are always looking for ways to save money,’ said Leeny Oberg
Marriott International Inc.’s finance chief plans to hold the purse strings tight as the hotel operator looks to Covid-19 vaccines to help its business recover from the harsh declines caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are always looking for ways to save money," said Leeny Oberg, the company’s chief financial officer, adding that Marriott also wants to spend its funds efficiently.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.