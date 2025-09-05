Marriott elevates Kiran Andicot as SVP for South Asia
Marriott International is strengthening its leadership with Andicot’s promotion, acquiring a stake in Concept Hospitality, and pushing its new ‘India-first’ Series brand into tier II and III markets.
American hotel major Marriott International has redesignated Kiran Andicot as senior vice president for South Asia, expanding his role from earlier leading hotel development in the region. Andicot, who has been with the company for nearly two decades, will now oversee both development and operations across South Asia, the company told Mint.