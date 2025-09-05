Marriott elevates Kiran Andicot as SVP for South Asia

American hotel major Marriott International has redesignated Kiran Andicot as senior vice president for South Asia, expanding his role from earlier leading hotel development in the region. Andicot, who has been with the company for nearly two decades, will now oversee both development and operations across South Asia, the company told Mint .

Andicot’s appointment comes shortly after Ranju Alex, the company’s former regional director, moved on to join French hospitality group Accor as CEO for South Asia.

Marriott operates brands such as JW Marriott, W, and Westin, spanning luxury, premium, and select service segments. It has also launched a new “India-first" brand, Series by Marriott.

“These accomplishments are a testament to Kiran’s deep understanding of South Asia markets, strong relationships with our owner partners, incisive business acumen and steady leadership. Kiran’s vast expertise supported by our experienced leadership bench, will position us well as we continue our trajectory of sustained growth in South Asia," said Rajeev Menon, president Marriott International Asia Pacific excluding China.

The company’s South Asia portfolio includes around 220 hotels—signed and managed—including several large signings in India in 2024, and the integration of The Fern’s 115 properties under the new Series brand.

Alex, a hospitality veteran with over 30 years of experience, moved on from overseeing Marriott's hotels in South Asia before joining Accor late last month. She now manages Accor hotels in the region and will lead its expansion through a planned joint venture with aviation major InterGlobe.

According to hospitality consultancy Horwath HTL, India’s branded room supply, currently 200,000, is expected to rise to 300,000 by 2030. Marriott has over 24,000 rooms in the country, including those of ITC Hotels it lists on its loyalty programme, Bonvoy.

Marriott has signed more than 220 hotels across India, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh, including a record 42 deals in India alone in 2024, covering 7,000 rooms, which Andicot has helped secure.

Prior to joining Marriott, Andicot spent four years in real estate and hospitality consultancy with EY and HVS, and seven years in hotel operations with IHCL and Oberoi group at various locations across India.

In May, Marriott acquired a minority stake in Mumbai-based Concept Hospitality, which operates The Fern Hotels and Resorts—a deal Mint first reported in April. Concept, backed by Nepal’s CG Corp Global, marked a rare equity investment for Marriott.

The new no-frills brand will target secondary and tertiary markets with affordable, essentials-focused stays, and will be integrated into Marriott’s Bonvoy loyalty programme. The Series brand is helping the chain move beyond major cities into tier II and III markets such as Surat, Shimla, Jalandhar and Coorg, while also adding branded residences to its portfolio.

Following this, in August, Tata group’s Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) also announced a similar acquisition and is buying a 51% stake in the firms behind Clarks Hotels & Resorts for ₹204 crore, a move that will bring 135 mid-scale hotels under its fold.