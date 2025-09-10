Marriott doubles down on India with 500-hotel plan by 2030
Summary
India is a key growth market for Marriott in Asia Pacific, with strong demand in corporate travel and weddings boosting prospects. Here's why Neeraj Govil, chief operating officer for the region calls India an absolute powerhouse for the company.
Marriott International is stepping up its India bet, targeting 500 hotels by 2030 as it expands aggressively across both luxury and mid-scale segments.
