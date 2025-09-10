Marriott doubles down on India with 500-hotel plan by 2030

Marriott International is stepping up its India bet, targeting 500 hotels by 2030 as it expands aggressively across both luxury and mid-scale segments.

The American hospitality chain already manages 159 hotels in the country and has another 137 signed, making India one of its fastest-growing markets in the Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC).

Neeraj Govil, chief operating officer for the region, told Mint that the region is “one of the most dynamic growth engines" post-covid with India being an "absolute powerhouse" for the company—both in terms of travel within India and abroad.

Across APEC, Marriott recorded double-digit RevPAR growth in first half of 2025, led by Japan, Vietnam, Australia and India, while Thailand lagged. RevPAR or revenue per available room is a metric by which hoteliers measure the performance of a hotel in terms of the revenue it generates.

He said the April-June quarter was hit by India-Pakistan tensions, but demand bounced back with corporate travel and weddings expected to keep momentum strong through the year.

"The markets driving that (RevPAR growth) for us in India, Vietnam, Australia and Japan, with the exception of Thailand. Japan's having an amazing year and India remains an absolute powerhouse for us - both in terms of travel within India and abroad. Everyone wants the Indian traveller," he said. Almost 65% of the company’s business now comes from the APEC region.

“Family travel is huge in Asia too. So we make sure that our hotels are designed, built, and operated in a manner that is family friendly, which is important… in India, we've been seeing both domestic and multinational travel," he added.

While RevPAR in the US and Canada remained flat, Marriott’s global RevPAR rose 1.5% in Q2, led by leisure demand, it said in its most recent earnings call in August. International markets drove the gains, with RevPAR climbing more than 5% in Asia Pacific and EMEA, it said.

India driving business

While mid-scale hotels are seeing strong traction, Govil said India’s luxury segment has also evolved post-pandemic.

"India has been pretty resilient. Business is coming back, and the remaining months of the year are looking very solid for us. In the upcoming quarter (October-December), corporate travel within the country as a segment is looking good and weddings remain strong," Govil said

The company's total operating hotels’ portfolio in India, is 159 hotels with nearly a fifth in luxury segment with the rest spread across midscale, premium and select services.

"India’s infrastructure, development, the new airports, new roads, accessibility, all of that is really confidence-inspiring. I feel very confident generally about the performance of our hotels in the country," he added.

He said the middle class is driving all of this demand across the board, adding that the Indian market has a particularly robust domestic engine and is extremely resilient.

"The main pattern here is largely domestic. Even in tier I markets, we're seeing the strength of domestic travel, generally speaking." he said. Business in the corporate segment has grown well and is also coming from the free-independent-traveller and group travel segments.

On the goods and services tax (GST), he said it was something the industry had been asking for for a long time. Though input tax cost cannot be claimed, the "key here is simplification, which is really appreciated. We all believe this is going to be beneficial and it's good news in general," he said.

Marriott runs brands like JW Marriott, Le Meridien W and Westin. It recently launched its India-first 'Series by Marriott' brand targeting tier II and III cities and integrated Chaudhary group-backed The Fern’s 115 hotels under it.

The company signed 42 hotel deals in India in 2024 and operates about 30,000 rooms in the country. It plans to take this to 50,000 rooms within five years, in line with India’s branded hotel supply expected to grow from 200,000 rooms today to 300,000 by 2030.

In July it also signed a deal with Panchshil group and Blackstone-backed Ventive Hospitality Ltd, a listed hotel development and management business, to add six new hotels at a ₹2500 crore investment to its portfolio over the next five years in the country.

Marriott International's hotels in India clocked a gross revenue of ₹10,000 crore in the previous calendar year, up from around ₹8000 crore in 2024, the top executive said.

Last week, Mint reported that the American hospitality major had expanded Kiran Andicot’s role to senior vice president for South Asia, giving him charge of both hotel development and operations across the region. His appointment followed Ranju Alex’s exit to Accor as South Asia CEO.