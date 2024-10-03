Companies
India has huge growth potential, even more than China: David S. Marriott
Varuni Khosla 7 min read 03 Oct 2024, 04:56 PM IST
SummaryIndians want to invest in experiences, see the world, and have Instagrammable moments, says David S. Marriott, the third-generation hotelier and chairman of Marriott International's board.
NEW DELHI : The hospitality industry is adjusting to new work styles amid geopolitical challenges and changing travelling patterns. Among the major industry players, US hospitality giant Marriott International Inc. has also had to pare down its revenue per available room (RevPAR) forecast to 3-4% for 2024, down from an earlier 5%, due to slower growth in China and the US, two of its largest markets. But regions like the Asia Pacific, including India, have shown strong growth.
