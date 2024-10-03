India has huge growth potential, even more than China: David S. Marriott

Does a slump in China mean you are focused more on India now?

We have signed more than 5,000 hotel rooms this year alone, with over 30 projects in the pipeline in the country. But China is further along in its growth-cycle in terms of travel and hotels, and so there is huge growth potential in India, in some ways even more so than in China now. India is an incredibly important market to us as well. It's the fifth-largest market for Marriott in the world. When I was here in 2008, we had just six or seven hotels here. Today, we have 153 hotels here and 85 in our development pipeline. We haven't even scratched the surface of the secondary and tertiary markets yet. So, the potential is amazing. We have 25,000 employees in India, and the success story is being driven by India's domestic travel. That in itself is a big market, and we continue to focus on that. However, we are not reliant on inbound to drive hotel success or revenues. The growth we've experienced in India—we exceeded 2019 levels back in 2022. Last year saw exceptionally strong growth across India. It was a record year, well north of 2019 numbers and 50% more in terms of RevPAR. The second quarter (April-June) wasn't as strong because of the elections, but demand is coming back really strong.