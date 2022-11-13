Marriott India to expand luxury portfolio3 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 11:36 PM IST
- The hotels will be launched in Ranchi, Asansol, Maithon and Deoghar under The Le Méridien, Courtyard by Marriott and Fairfield by Marriott brands
Hospitality major Marriott India is focusing on developing its luxury hotels portfolio and plans to increase the share of luxury brands to about 35% from the existing 20%, primarily in the leisure segment. The company has signed properties across luxury destinations such as Ranthambore, Shimla, Solan and Udaipur.