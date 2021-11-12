NEW DELHI : American hospitality major Marriott International and real-estate develop Prestige Group and DB Realty will launch the New Delhi Marriott Marquis and The St. Regis Aerocity, New Delhi. The brands will open in 2025, and will collectively add 779 rooms to the Marriott International portfolio.

Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China) of Marriott International, said this will enable them to provide more choices and experiences in key markets to serve an ever growing and discerning customer base. "India continues to be a priority market for us. We believe our strong distribution, deep relationships and the strength of our travel program - Marriott Bonvoy makes us a leading partner for growth."

Marriott Marquis will cater to the modern traveller segment with a large inventory of 590 rooms. It will have three dining as well its 'Greatroom' lobby – a hub of the hotel that serves as a social gathering place.

The St. Regis Aerocity, New Delhi, will have about 189 luxury rooms and suites. It will feature its New York Deli, a tribute to the brand’s flagship hotel, The St. Regis New York, located at 55th and Fifth Avenue.

They will have an expected 85,000 sq. ft. of meeting space in total. The two hotels, he added, will create the ultimate destination within the Aerocity landscape.

Irfan Razack, chairman and MD, Prestige Group, said this will be India’s first Marriott Marquis and Convention Centre at Aerocity. "We are excited to embark on this journey to provide our customers with unmatched luxury, state of the art facilities, and a premium hospitality and conferencing experience."

Both hotels will be located close to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) and expect to offer another choice for business and leisure travellers looking for an extended stay in the heart of the Indian capital.

DB Realty under its DB Hospitality brand had bagged space for a convention centre with space for over 1,000 rooms on its 7.7-acre plot of land. It is said to have paid about ₹400 crore for this land to Delhi International Airport (DIAL) auctioned in 2009. Realty developers Prestige and DB had signed an agreement to develop the land parcel in a 50:50 JV.

