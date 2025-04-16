Companies
Marriott International set to invest in Concept Hospitality, marking a shift in strategy
SummaryMarriott International is set to make its first direct investment in India by acquiring a stake in Concept Hospitality. Marriott will seek to expand its operations here and scale to 50,000 rooms over the next three to five years, which could become a quicker way to achieve scale.
As hotel businesses rush to add more rooms and hotel inventory, Marriott International, the company behind hotels like JW Marriott, Westin, W and other brands, will invest a significant stake in Mumbai-based Concept Hospitality.
