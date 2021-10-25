NEW DELHI : Mid-market brand Courtyard by Marriott, part of Marriott International, has announced its new hotel at Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra. The company said the hotel will have 93 rooms, and that it is its 21st hotel opening in India.

Neeraj Govil, senior vice president, operations for Asia-Pacific (excluding Greater China) at Marriott International said Courtyard is one of the fastest growing brands globally and that there is tremendous opportunity for the brand in India.

The hotel said it will have four dining outlets and organizes strawberry picking in Mahabaleshwar, which is known as the strawberry capital of the country.

Last month, the hospitality major had announced that it signed 22 new hotel agreements in South Asia. These were across India, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, and Nepal, in the past 18 months and is expecting to add close to 3,000 rooms. The American hotel major also runs brands such as Fairfield by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Aloft Hotels and Moxy Hotels. Its Moxy brand will make an entry in India by 2023.

In 2018, Marriott International had completed its acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide for a sizeable $12.2 billion, making it the world's largest hotel company with over 30 brands and 7,600 hotel properties. The company has over 1,423,044 rooms across the world and competes with brands such as the InterContinental Hotels Group, Wyndham Worldwide and Choice Hotels International.

According to hospitality consultancy Hotelivate, in the fiscal year 2020-21, the existing rooms supply in India grew by 3.3% over the previous fiscal year, increasing the total number of branded rooms in the country to 144,047. This took into account about 4,093 new rooms that opened during the year. It added that while the proposed supply for the last two fiscal years was about 60,273 rooms, the overall active development was down to 61% (compared with 74% in 2018-19).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.