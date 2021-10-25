Marriott International launches new hotel in Mahabaleshwar

According to hospitality consultancy Hotelivate, in the fiscal year 2020-21, the existing rooms supply in India grew by 3.3% over the previous fiscal year, increasing the total number of branded rooms in the country to 144,047. This took into account about 4,093 new rooms that opened during the year. It added that while the proposed supply for the last two fiscal years was about 60,273 rooms, the overall active development was down to 61% (compared with 74% in 2018-19).

