St. Regis Hotels and Resorts, a part of American hotel management company Marriott International Inc’s 30 hotel brands, has launched its second property in India, The St. Regis Goa Resort. The hotel has 206 rooms, including 46 suites, and is spread over 49 acres. This is the brand’s second hotel in the country, the first one, being in Mumbai.

In April this year, the company had announced it had signed an agreement with Ceres Hotels Pvt. Ltd. to bring its St. Regis brand to Goa. Ceres Hotels, owner of the resort, is a subsidiary of Metrod Holdings Berhad which is listed on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange. In 2015, the Nair family-run Hotel Leelaventure had sold The Leela Goa to Malaysian firm MetTube for ₹725 crore and this hotel was earlier branded as The Leela Goa.

“This is our second St. Regis property in India. Goa is a special destination where guests will find themselves surrounded by nature and sandy beaches. We embrace the Goan spirit of slowing down. This resort offers a place where our guests can renew and appreciate what is truly important," said George Fleck, vice president and global brand leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts.

In July this year, Marriott International, Inc., signed an agreement to bring five new hotels to Jharkhand and West Bengal. The company said these hotels will open over the next two to four years with local partner BeeKay Group and the agreement is expected to add about 700 rooms to the American hospitality major’s existing portfolio of over 26,000 rooms in the country and 134 hotels here. Earlier this year, it also announced that it will bring its ‘Moxy’ brand to India, it will be its 17th brand in India. In total, it has 30 brands in the world. It also signed an agreement with the Prestige Group and DB Realty to launch the Marriott Marquis in New Delhi and another The St. Regis property at Aerocity, which will be operational by 2025. The two hotels collectively will have 779-rooms of which 179 will be in The St Regis.

According to industry chamber body FICCI-Nangia Andersen LLP Knowledge paper ‘Rebuilding Tourism for the Future 2022’, the travel market in India is projected to reach $125 billion by FY27 from an estimated $75 billion in FY20.Pre pandemic, in 2020, the tourism sector accounted for 31.8 million jobs, which was 7.3% of the total employment in the country.