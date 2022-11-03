Marriott International launches The St. Regis Goa Resort1 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 02:50 PM IST
The St. Regis Goa Resort, the brand’s second hotel in the country, has 206 rooms, including 46 suites, and is spread over 49 acres
The St. Regis Goa Resort, the brand’s second hotel in the country, has 206 rooms, including 46 suites, and is spread over 49 acres
St. Regis Hotels and Resorts, a part of American hotel management company Marriott International Inc’s 30 hotel brands, has launched its second property in India, The St. Regis Goa Resort. The hotel has 206 rooms, including 46 suites, and is spread over 49 acres. This is the brand’s second hotel in the country, the first one, being in Mumbai.