Marriott International set to bring Moxy brand to India

The hospitality industry is going through seismic changes and all the companies are recalibrating their businesses from time to time, Govil said. “This has not been overly helpful to us, because we’ve had to recalibrate periodically," he said. However, the recovery has been faster compared to the previous waves, Govil said. “This time around, we are not seeing as many cancellations, but instead there have been postponements," he said.

