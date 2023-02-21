Marriott International, StayVista sign pact for Marriott Bonvoy programme
Last month, Marriott International had launched its homes and villas division, which would be a curated collection of whole home rentals in India.
Villa rental company Stay Vista Private Limited has signed an agreement with hospitality major Marriott International’s Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy, where users of the hospitality major’s brand programme can get access to the homes and villas that the firm sells.
