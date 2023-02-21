Villa rental company Stay Vista Private Limited has signed an agreement with hospitality major Marriott International’s Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy, where users of the hospitality major’s brand programme can get access to the homes and villas that the firm sells.

Last month, Marriott International had launched its homes and villas division, which would be a curated collection of whole home rentals in India. This, the company said, was a growing collection with an inventory of about one lakh home rentals in about 700 leisure destinations around the world. In India, the brand will look to launch about 500 units in 2023.

The company said these would be professionally managed, and fully furnished, luxurious holiday homes. It said in a statement that India has been a traveller’s paradise and this offers the company an opportunity to push high-end, luxurious rentals, which will range from apartments to multi-bedroom luxury villas with private pools.

StayVista’s users, the company added, will be able to both earn and redeem Bonvoy points upon stays. The company has a selection of villas which are spread across locations like Alibaug, Lonavala, and Nashik in Maharashtra, to Kasauli, Manali, and Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh and Nainital and Mussoorie in Uttarakhand. It also manages properties in Ooty, Kochi, and Coorg down South, Udaipur and Jaipur.

Pranav Maheshwari, co-founder of StayVista said, “We are excited to collaborate with them and offer our villas to their members. This collaboration further solidifies our commitment of offering exceptional and holistic getaways in India, to discerning guests from all over the world."

In September last year, Stay Vista had raised ₹40 crore in a Series B funding round led by existing investor DSG Consumer Partners, with participation from Capri Global and CA Holdings.